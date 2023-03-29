Testing increased as dist reports fresh Covid cases

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 28

The Health Department increased the testing as three fresh Covid cases were reported in the district. The department also urged the people to follow the guidelines issued by it.

The three infected persons were under home isolation.

Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said the situation in the district was under control, but people must be careful and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the department.

He said more than 100 tests were being conducted daily and the number of testing had been increased. Besides this, an isolation ward had been set up at the Civil Hospital, he added. He appealed to the people to immediately get themselves checked if they showed any symptoms.