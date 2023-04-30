Thapar students showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage in Patiala

Patiala, April 29
The Virsa Society of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) organised a cultural fair on the campus and showcased the vibrant cultural heritage of Punjab. The event attracted large crowd of students and faculty members.
The programme offered a plethora of activities and entertainment options for visitors, including a variety of dance performances like bhangra, giddha, and malwayi giddha. A cultural walk was also organise, allowing the visitors to appreciate the diversity of Punjab’s rich cultural heritage.
In addition to the cultural events, the mela also featured a wide range of shopping stalls that offered a variety of traditional handicrafts, clothing and other products. Food stalls at the fair were also a major attraction, featuring delicious local delicacies and traditional dishes. A dhaba, serving hot and freshly prepared food.
Another highlight of the event was the jaggo, a traditional Punjabi folk dance, that was performed by the virsa team members.
A walkthrough organised at the fair depicted various aspects of the state. It featured creative exhibits by the team members, showcasing different regions of Punjab — Majha, Malwa, Doaba.
History, culture and literature of villages of the state were featured in different stalls of the walkthrough.
