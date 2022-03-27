Thapar University prof to teach course in Czech

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 26

Dr Shveta Dhaliwal of Thapar University has brought accolades to the university as she has been invited by Masaryk University in Czech Republic to teach a special course on human rights.

She is an Associate Professor in political science at School of Liberal Arts of the university.

This is the second time Dr Shveta Dhaliwal has been invited to teach the course. She has an extensive international experience in research and teaching. —