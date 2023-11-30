Theatre fest: Play ‘Ek Babu Ki Maut’, a satire on government system, staged

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 29

On the 14th day of the Late Pritam Singh Oberoi Memorial 15th National Theatre Festival, the Solan-based group Rang Priya Theatre Society presented the play ‘Ek Babu Ki Maut’. The play, written by Rajesh Kumar and directed by Hitesh Bhargava, is based on the story ‘Death of a Clerk’ by Anton Chekhov. The story of the play is based on the character of Babu Lal, a government clerk who is fond of the movie ‘Sholay’.

In the play, while watching a movie in the theatre, Babu Lal sneezes loudly. The situation becomes pitiful when he begins apologising for it. Babu Lal ends up sacrificing his life because of not being forgiven for the ‘trouble’ he caused. The play is a satire on the government system while it also reflects on the mental state of a person who holds a clerical post.

The second play for the day was ‘Rishton Ke Bhanwar Mein’, which was presented under the direction of Des Raj Meena. The story of the play revolves around two women who love the same man. One of these women is the man’s wife, while the other is a prostitute. The play showcases the conflict between them. It shows how a lot of times people get trapped in relationships where it becomes difficult for them to get out.

The dignitaries present on the occasion included the the vice chancellor of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Dr Karmjit Singh, along with the president of the Patiala Club, Navdeep Dhingra and the chairman of Playways Senior Secondary School, Rajdeep Singh.

