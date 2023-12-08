Theatre festival at Baradari Gardens

Patiala, December 7
The National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS) and Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust organised NTAS’s 256th monthly theatre episode at the Baradari Gardens.
Art lovers assembled on the occasion and gave a good response to the six short plays, presented under the direction of Sunita Sabharwal and Pran Sabharwal. These included ‘Putt Maran Na Jeonde Mapian De’, ‘Bhagat’, ‘Swachtta Abhiyan’ ‘Anti-domestic violence’ ‘Sukki Kukh’ and ‘Kirat Da Satikar’.
NTAS honoured the dignitaries by presenting award of honour mementoes such as shawls, bouquets and Sunita Sabharwal’s poetry book titled ‘Kujh Hor Suna Sunita’. Artists like Gill Deep, Paramjit Kaur and Rajinder Walia were honoured.
