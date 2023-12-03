Theatre festival in in Patiala opens with play ‘Canada Da Laddu’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 2

The 9th Norah Richards Theatre Festival, organised by the Department of Youth Welfare at Punjabi University, Patiala, in collaboration with the North Zone Cultural Centre (Patiala), Sarthak Rangmanch and Social Welfare Society (Patiala), commenced with ‘Canada Da Laddu’, a play, written by Nahar Singh Aujla and directed by Dr Lakha Lahiri.

During the inauguration, Vice-Chancellor Arvind remembered Norah Richards who is widely acclaimed as the ‘grandma’ of Punjabi theatre, for her significant contribution to the Punjabi stage. He also praised the depiction of the punjabi culture in the play, despite the setting being in a foreign country (Canada).

‘Canada Da Laddu’ depicted the struggles of three generations of immigrants and their children, conveying a powerful message of cultural and social relevance. It highlighted the sacrifices that immigrants have to make in their relentless pursuit of a better life for themselves and their families. It successfully brought forth the emotional journey and challenges faced by people who leave the country in order to make a better living. The play touched the hearts of the audience with its poignant storytelling and received enthusiastic applause.

The cast, including performers like Manpreet Singh, Fateh Sohi, Karman Sidhu, Simarjeet Kaur and Tapur Sharma delivered impactful performances, that resonated with the audience. Other actors, including Bahar Grover, Uttamjot, Sidak Randhawa, Shifa Kamboj, Kultaran, Lovepreet Singh Lavi and Navneet Kaur also played their roles convincingly.

Ravinder Nandan’s musical compositions and singing accompanied by the lyrics of Master Tarlochan and Amolak added depth and emotion to the play. The set design for the play was created by Balwinder Singh.

Before the presentation of the play, Gagandeep Thapa, in-charge of the Department of Youth Welfare, welcomed the guests and mentioned that the festival would span seven days. The opening ceremony was presided over by Dr Inderjit Kaur.

The festival is a testimony to the talent and dedication of artists and contributors of Punjabi theatre, providing a platform to explore and celebrate the diverse cultural narratives of the state.

#Canada #Punjabi University Patiala