Thieves strike at NRI’s house

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 27

Thieves broke into a house and made off with cash and other valuables in Harnam Dass Nagar of Sirhind town.

Inderpreet Singh, the owner of the house and an NRI, stated that he had come home from the UK on May 14. On the evening of May 24, he went to Barnala with his family to attend a family function. He said when he returned home on May 26, he found gold ornaments, foreign and Indian currency of about Rs 1.70 lakh, an iPad, a mobile phone and other items stolen.

The house owner said thieves had covered the CCTV cameras installed in the house.

The police said they were investigating the incident.

