Thieves strike at university campus again

Patiala, August 16
Several cars parked on the Punjabi University premises were vandalised on Monday night. Some items kept inside the parked vehicles were also stolen.
Some students said as many as 11 cars were damaged. “The incident took place in the middle of the night. Some thieves smashed the window panes of the cars and stole some items from the parked vehicles,” a student stated.
Notably, there has been a spate of on-campus thefts in the past few days. Earlier, someone had broken into the building housing the recruitment branch of the university. A similar incident was also reported from a residential quarter on the campus.
The recent string of thefts has raised concerns about the security arrangements in place on the campus.
Inderjeet Singh Chahal, the security in-charge at Punjabi University, said, “The incident was not captured on CCTV cameras installed at the spot due to poor lighting. But we are going to install lights in the area soon.”
He noted that the aggrieved students have yet to file a written complaint with the university authorities in connection with the incident.
