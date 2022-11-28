Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 27

The Patiala police have arrested another candidate in the naib tehsildar recruitment scam.

Baldeep Singh, who was ranked third in the combined merit list released in October, was nabbed at Dhundia village near Moonak.

Caught at village near Moonak Baldeep Singh was ranked third in the combined merit list released in October.

The police arrested him at Dhundia village near Moonak on Saturday.

The suspect was sent to police remand for two days.

He will be produced in court again on Monday.

Police officials said he was arrested on Saturday and they had procured his remand for two days.

So far, 10 persons allegedly involved in the cheating racket have been arrested. While six of them are facilitators, four are candidates. Earlier, the police had arrested second rank holder Balraj Singh, 12th rank holder Lovepreet Singh and 21st ranker Varinderpal Chaudhary.

Candidates, who took the examination, had questioned a number of candidates being selected from Moonak and its adjoining areas. They alleged that the suspects had used mobile phones and GSM devices to cheat. They demanded the use of jammers for conducting of exams. The police have recovered a number of such devices from the possession of the suspects.

Ghanour DSP Raghbir Singh said Baldeep would be presented in court again tomorrow as his remand ended today.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects in the case, Manmohan Singh, was today sent to judicial custody for 14 days.