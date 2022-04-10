Thrashed at hospital, elderly awaits justice

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 9

Adarsh Sharma, a 68-year-old retired government employee, is a victim of government apathy. Sharma was allegedly beaten up by a security guard at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital on July 2, 2021, after a verbal spat. Sharma, as per the medical reports of the hospital, had received injuries on the forehead and his tooth was broken. However, no MLR was issued, which is necessary to register a police case in such incidents.

Sharma has raised the issue time and again before the departments concerned. The Punjab Health Department and Punjab System Health Corporation (PSHC) has asked the Medical Superintendent of Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital to look into the matter, but to no avail.

Sharma was allegedly beaten by a security guard at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital on July 2, 2021, after a verbal spat. Sharma, as per the medical reports of the hospital, had received injuries on the forehead and his tooth was broken. However, no MLR was issued, which is necessary to register a police case in such incidents.

Sharma alleged, “Emergency doctor, who checked me on the day of the incident, never issued an MLR. The doctor showed the injuries as an accident instead of an assault.”

Sharma claimed he had already written to the Deputy Commissioner, SSP and Medical Superintendent of Mata Kaushalya Hospital for MLR.

Meanwhile, Dr Sandeep Kaur, Medical Superintendent, Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, told The Tribune that the complainant should come to office to get the required documents. —