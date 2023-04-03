Three arrested with 71,540 tablets of habit-forming drug

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 2

The Nabha police claimed to have seized 71,540 tablets of habit-forming drug “Tramadol Hydrochloride”. The police have arrested three suspects in the case.

Addressing the media, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said Tramadol Hydrochloride is a synthetic opioid drug used to treat moderate to severe pain. “The opioid-based tablet is a ‘Schedule H’ drug under the NDPS Act and can be sold only on prescription. These medicines are available at selected places, either at hospitals or chemists near hospitals or at places where there is a genuine requirement. The selected chemists or stockists are required to maintain record of daily sale and purchase of these medicines,” he said.

“An FIR under Section 22 of the NDPS Act has been registered against Kuldeep Singh Dhindsa and Kashmir Chand at the Kotwali police station. As many as 1,040 tablets of the drug were seized from them,” SHO Harry Boparai said.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that the two had bought the tablets from Harpreet Singh, who owns Guru Kirpa Medical Hall Agency at Alhoran Gate, Nabha. Our teams raided the place and seized 1,000 tablets of the drug from his shop and 69,500 tablets from his house in Defence Colony, Nabha. A total of 71,540 tablets have been seized,” Nabha DSP Devinder Attri said.