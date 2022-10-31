Three Central Jail officials caught with intoxicants, placed under suspension

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 30

The Punjab Jail Department today suspended two officials and has written against an Punjab Armed Police (PAP) official following an alleged recovery of intoxicants from their possession inside the Central Jail. The Jails Minister handed over the probe in the case to the special task force (STF) to ascertain the role of these officials in delivering the intoxicants to jail inmates.

Jails Minister Harjot Bains, in a tweet, said the two head warders — Naresh Kumar and Rajeev Kumar — were suspended while the PAP had been asked to initiate action against the ASI involved in the case. “An FIR has been lodged and the three have been handed over to the STF,” the minister tweeted.