Three-day lecture series concludes

Patiala, April 5

A three-day lecture series on “Era of Multidisciplinary Research” concluded at Punjabi University today.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day lecture workshop on “21st Century: An Era of Multidisciplinary Research” at the Science Auditorium, Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind said holding interactive sessions for students and eminent scientists was the need of the hour. He said the university had started this lecture series so that students could take guidance from scientists as well as bring out their hidden talent.

This workshop was organised by the Department of Physics in collaboration with National Academy of Sciences, Allahabad; Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru, and Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi.

The Head, Physics Department, Dr Anup Thakar, said 150 students had participated in this workshop.

