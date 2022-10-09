Three-day MUN concludes at Yadavindra Public School

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 8

A three-day debate and discussion of the 3rd Edition of Yadavindra Public School Model United Nations (MUN) 2022 concluded here today. The closing ceremony was held at Captain Amarinder Singh Auditorium.

Former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar felicitates a winner of YPS MUN 2022 in Patiala on Saturday. Rajesh Sachar

Mani Shankar Aiyar, a former Union Minister, was the chief guest. Chairman of YPS Raja Malvinder Singh, board members Kanwalvir Singh Kang and Jai Singh Gill, the president of the Aitchison Yadavindra Old Students Association, Col RPS Brar; Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi National University of law GS Bajpai; Assistant Director, Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Harshit Narang; and Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Satvir Singh Athwal were also present.

The delegates debated over measures to counter terrorism in the Middle East in the UNGA Committee, the “Colonisation of Mars” and allocation of resources in UNCOPUS, and discussed the plan of action for the advancement of women in OIC and many more serious international issues. The MUN provides a wide platform to students to engage themselves in international discussions and develop their leadership potential.

The chief guest appreciated the efforts of the students and the staff for putting up a great show.

The Best Delegation Award was bagged by The Modern School, Barakhamba. Vivek High School, Chandigarh, won the Best Team Effort Award.