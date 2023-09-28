Three held for theft at mobile phone shop

Patiala, September 27
The police today claimed to have arrested three persons in relation to a theft committed at a mobile phone shop on Bhupindra Road on the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday. As per the owners’ statement, the thieves had stolen a MacBook, a laptop, 18 watches, and 30 mobile phones from the shop.
Sanjeev Singla, SDP City-1, said they nabbed Tarwinder Singh alias Honey (19) of village Chaura, Abijeet Singh (22) of Sangrur, and Gagandeep Singh (21) of Sangrur while they were commuting via car. They also recovered 28 stolen mobile phones, 15 smart watches, a laptop, and a MacBook from their possession.
SHO Civil Lines Harjinder Singh Dhillon said Tarwinder Singh worked at the shop as a salesman. He had access to the shop’s keys and committed the theft with a desire to make quick money.
