Three loot Rs 2.5 lakh from gas agency owner at Nabha

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 17

Three individuals looted Rs 2.5 lakh from Bharat Gas agency in Nabha.

Police officials here said the incident took place at a Bharat Gas agency in Nabha around 8.30 pm on Thursday.

In a complaint lodged with the police, the agency owner said three individuals came the gas agency on a motorcycle. Two of them entered the gas agency and threatened him with sharp weapons before taking away Rs 2.5 lakh. The two locked the agency owner in one of the rooms. They, however, returned the mobile phone they had snatched from him. The police said they had started an investigation in the case and were scrutinising the CCTV footage of the location.