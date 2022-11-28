Three masked men rob Rs 17.85 lakh at gun point from UCO Bank in Patiala's Ghanaur

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 28

Three unidentified miscreants entered into the UCO Bank branch in Ghanaur and looted Rs 17.85 lakhs after holding the bank officials and customers hostage at gun point. The incident happened at around 4 pm and the trio later escaped on a bike, which was later recovered by the police.

According to the police, three masked men entered into the bank and held the bank officials hostage at gun point. The accused also took away Rs 2.20 lakh of a customer along with Rs 15.65 lakhs from the bank cashier.

Police further said the accused asked the customers and the bank staff to deposit their mobile phones and took away the money. The three then escaped on a bike which was left abandoned some 4 km away from the scene of crime.

“Thereafter the three robbers escaped in a car and we have traced their movement towards Haryana. Our teams are following them and they will soon be arrested,” said Patiala SSP Varun Sharma. “As for now I cannot divulge more details as the operation is still on and we are hopeful to crack the case soon,” he said.