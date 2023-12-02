Three nabbed for theft, over 1kg gold, 1kg silver recovered

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 1

With the arrest of three persons, including a woman, the police claimed to have cracked the theft at a house here on the night of November 16. The police have recovered 143 tola gold and 103 tola sliver — worth nearly Rs 1cr — from the suspects.

Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Jattan Wala Chontra, along with his family, had gone on a pilgrimage, and on returning home, they found the house ransacked. His son informed the police and got a theft case registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.

The suspects have been identified as Aditya Bihari (21) a ragpicker, Raja (24) who runs a kiosk and lives at Bheem Nagar near Lahori Gate, along with his wife Anjali (24).

The police have nabbed the trio from different locations and recovered the stolen articles from their possession. During questioning, the suspects confessed to have committed the theft at Bhupinder Singh’s house.

Aditya and Raja were carrying out recce in the locality and saw Bhupinder’s house was locked. The duo planned to commit the theft. At around mid-night, they barged into the house, broke open the almirah and took away gold and silver ornaments that were worth about Rs 80 lakh. The suspects were previously booked in a liquor-pedalling case. The trio was presented before the court and sent on remand.