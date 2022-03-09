Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 8

The district administration has received 5,794 postal ballot papers for the counting day.

Officials said they would accept the postal ballots till 8 am tomorrow to be considered for counting on March 10.

District-Election-Officer cum Deputy Commissioner, Patiala, Sandeep Hans, along with SSP Patiala Sandeep Garg, today discussed measures being taken by the district administration for the counting day.

The DC said separate strong rooms had been prepared for all eight constituencies at six different locations. Strong rooms for Rajpura and Ghanaur constituencies have been set up at the gymnasium hall, Punjabi University, while strong rooms for the Samana and Shutrana constituencies are at the gymnasium hall, Polo Ground, here.

“The counting, led by general observers and returning officers of respective constituencies, will begin at 8 am on March 10. Initially, we will count the postal ballot papers, followed by EVM machines.”

He said, “We have received 5,794 postal ballot papers till now. We have also appointed counting agents at all locations.”

SSP Garg said special provisions had been made for security.

“Three-tier security has been provided at counting centres. Entry points for staff, candidates and election agents have also been earmarked. Candidates, along with their election agents, will be allowed at the counting centres. Media centres have also been established,” the SSP said.