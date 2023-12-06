Three villages in Patiala district to get sports nurseries

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 5

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh announced the establishment of libraries in four villages and sports nurseries in three villages of the district.

He conducted a joint meeting with officials representing the villages and wards of Patiala rural constituency, including Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, at the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here today.

The minister instructed the departments concerned to implement drip irrigation at Lubana Teku, Jhill and Lang villages. He mentioned that a yoga camp would be organised in Jhill and Lang villages.

He said multi-specialty mobile vans would soon be provided for better health services in the district.