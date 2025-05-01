Thunderstorm affects electricity in parts of Patiala; trees uprooted

A thunderstorm on Thursday night led to a power shutdown in Patiala. There were reports of falling of trees and branches at some places as high-velocity winds caused a significant damage.

At some places, the solar panels installed on rooftops were affected. The high-velocity winds led to damage to horticulture crops. In the grain market, farmers were seen trying to protect the wheat crop.

The magnitude of the loss is yet to be ascertained.

The thunderstorm snapped power supply at many places and left commuters stranded on the road as they were seen running for cover.

The thunderstorm that began at around 9.20 pm abated somewhat at around 10.20 pm.

There are reports that a few vehicles were damaged.