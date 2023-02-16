Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 15

For Amritsar’s stand-up comedian Jaspreet Singh, performing in Patiala was always special as he loved the city. The comedian who is now settled in Delhi, performed at the Patiala Heritage Festival, tickling the funny bone of the audience at the Harpal Tiwana Centre for Performing Arts.

Reacting to the houseful show, Jaspreet said, “It feels great to see so many people here. I am happy to see people come out only to laugh.”

Given his eight successful years of comedy, Jaspreet knows how to keep things casual and real. His expressions, acting skills, grins were on point and so were his hand movements when trying to explain some things.

With cracking jokes on liquor, Punajbis’ love for going abroad, the formal candle lighting ceremony, etc., Jaspreet’s comic timing had a pinch of social messages too as he talked about how the rights of a girl child are important.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said it was a pleasure to add to the smiles of the city residents. “I never knew the show would get such a great response. I am happy we could make people laugh as part of the heritage festival,” she said.