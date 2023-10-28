TIET among 100 institutions for setting up 100 5G use case labs

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 27

The Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) has been named among the 100 institutions for setting up 100 5G use case labs. The institute has been chosen by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India. The Prime Minister made the announcement regarding the same on October 27.

The TIET here will function as a central hub for the development and innovation in the field of 5G technology, the execution of experiments and trials, and the assessment of 5G applications. The Government of India will provide the beneficiary institution with over 80 percent of the set funding for the project. The university said the work of Professor Rajesh Khanna, Hem Dutt Joshi, and Surbhi Sharma, among others, has led to this significant achievement.

The central government is investing in the establishment of such labs to build competence in 5G technology among the students as well as the academic fraternity. This is being done to enable projects at the UG and PG levels for students using 5G technology.