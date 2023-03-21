TIET, Patiala, launches e-library portal

Patiala, March 20
Nava Nalanda Central Library, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET), Patiala, launched an e-library portal and a mobile app today. The portal was launched by TIET Director Prof Padmakumar Nair.
As per university officials, with the help of the portal, the users of the central library can access more than 233,000 e-books, 12,000 e-journals, 54,000 video lectures, 50,000 conference proceedings, 2,82,000 full text e-theses, presentations, 1,800 e-magazines and expert talks among other resources.
The mobile app will allow the users to access the e-library from their mobile phones or tablets. The officials said the e-library and mobile app will offer features and benefits to users, including easy search, navigation features, personalised user profiles and user-friendly interface.
