Toddler hospitalised after eating expired chocolate from grocery store in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, April 20

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was hospitalised after allegedly eating expired chocolate purchased from a grocery store in Patiala.

According to officials, the child identified as Rabia, a native of Ludhiana, was visiting Patiala to attend a wedding with her family.

Narrating the incident, Vicky Kumar from Topkhana Mod, a relative of Rabia said that he had purchased a gift pack for Rs 300 that contained chocolates and other products from Narnian Chakki, a grocery store located on Peeli Sadak in Adalat Bazar on Sunday.

The family returned to Ludhiana and on Wednesday, she was offered the chocolates. Soon after eating them, her condition deteriorated. Rabia started vomiting and suffered from diarrhoea. She was rushed to a paediatrician.

Her condition deteriorated even more in the evening and she was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital.

The family found the cover of the chocolate pack and reportedly found it to be expired nearly six months ago.

A team of health officials rushed to the grocery store along with the complainant and collected the samples. Vicky claimed that the grocery store owner learnt about the raid of the health department and removed the gift packs from the store before their arrival.

Hari Ram Gehlot, a local resident, alleged that several expired products were found from the grocery store.

As per the Kotwali police, the health department has collected samples from the grocery store and further action will be taken after receiving a report from the health department.

Meanwhile, Rabia has been discharged from the hospital and stated to be out of danger.

Last month, a 10-year-old girl, Manvi, had died after eating her birthday cake.

