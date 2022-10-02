Toy bank comes up at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala

Karam Prakash
Patiala, October 1
To create a child-friendly healthcare system, the Paediatrics Department of the Government Rajindra Hospital has started a toy bank at the Mother and Child Healthcare (MCH) building. The initiative would minimise the fear, anxiety and suffering of not only children but also their families, said experts.
The toy bank, which has been set up on the eight floor of the MCH building, has colourful car toys, stuffed toys, kid’s trampoline, dolls, plastic toys, slides and many more.
Meanwhile, the department has made an appeal to the residents to donate toys. The hospital officials said hundreds of kids daily visit the Paediatrics Department for treatment. “A playground will make their hospital visits a seamless experience. This will help in their recovery as well,” said the officials.
Yachika, mother of Manmeet, said: “This facility has made a huge impact. My kid is now eating adequate food at the hospital.”
Dr Harjinder Singh, Professor, Paediatrics Department, said kids could take away toys, if they wished so. He had asked his friends and acquaintances to donate toys to the hospital.
“This will help increase a child’s ability to cope with the fear of hospital visits and admission. It will also reduce stress and anxiety, which ultimately assists in healing,” said Dr Harjinder, who conceptualised the idea of toy bank.
He said he would also try to implement the concept in other government hospitals of the district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive