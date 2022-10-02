Toy bank comes up at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, October 1

To create a child-friendly healthcare system, the Paediatrics Department of the Government Rajindra Hospital has started a toy bank at the Mother and Child Healthcare (MCH) building. The initiative would minimise the fear, anxiety and suffering of not only children but also their families, said experts.

The toy bank, which has been set up on the eight floor of the MCH building, has colourful car toys, stuffed toys, kid’s trampoline, dolls, plastic toys, slides and many more.

Meanwhile, the department has made an appeal to the residents to donate toys. The hospital officials said hundreds of kids daily visit the Paediatrics Department for treatment. “A playground will make their hospital visits a seamless experience. This will help in their recovery as well,” said the officials.

Yachika, mother of Manmeet, said: “This facility has made a huge impact. My kid is now eating adequate food at the hospital.”

Dr Harjinder Singh, Professor, Paediatrics Department, said kids could take away toys, if they wished so. He had asked his friends and acquaintances to donate toys to the hospital.

“This will help increase a child’s ability to cope with the fear of hospital visits and admission. It will also reduce stress and anxiety, which ultimately assists in healing,” said Dr Harjinder, who conceptualised the idea of toy bank.

He said he would also try to implement the concept in other government hospitals of the district.