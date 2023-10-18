Traditional Ramlila takes new digital avatar, more than 30 artistes take part

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 17

The traditional Ramlila that has been part of the festival season has taken on a new digital avatar here at the Jorian Bhathian Chowk, with artists rehearsing for over a month in advance to showcase this epic. It is an annual custom for many in the city to participate in the Ramlila, which culminates with the burning of Ravan’s effigy on Dussehra to mark the victory of good over evil.

Over the years, the traditional Ramlila has been making way for the use of new-age technology and changes in dialogue delivery. Once considered the domain of men, the event has started seeing participation by women.

“Over 30 artistes are part of the Ramlila here, and we ensure to connect the youth to spread the teachings of the Ramayana”, said the chief organiser Varun Jindal. He has been essaying the role of Bhagwan Parshuram at Jorian Bhathian.

The nine-day performance commences with the first Navratra. It takes more than 100 stage artistes, background and management staff, along with the directors, who train and rehearse for nearly two months, to make it all happen. Performances at Jorian Bhathian Chowk have been drawing audiences from across the city over the years. Organisers say enactment has undergone a many changes over the years. Varun Jindal said that they were the first to introduce women’s participation in 2015, as earlier, women’s roles were played by men.

Director Ashish Kaushal, who did his PhD thesis on Ramlila, said the use of dialogues has also undergone change. “Earlier, we used poems and sayings that were difficult to comprehend for the common folk. Now, we use the Hindi dialect, which is easier to understand for everyone. With the help of digital screens and microphones, we have made the job of artistes easier as well.”