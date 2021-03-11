Traffic rules awareness campaign in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 9

Pushpa Devi, in charge, Traffic Police Education Cell, Patiala, today educated the students of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, about traffic rules. She acquainted students with the basic road safety traffic rules and laid stress on using helmets and seat belts.

Principal Balwinder Kaur welcomed and thanked Pushpa Devi. Meanwhile, NCC cadets of the 3 PB Air Sqn, ANO Satvir Singh and other staff members were present on the occasion.