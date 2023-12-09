TRAI holds consumer outreach programme in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 8

Patiala Consumers and Telephone Subscribers Forum organised a consumer outreach programme (COP) for the Punjabi University Retired Officers Welfare Association in collaboration with the Telephone Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The programme was organised at Virasat Bhawan today.

The keynote speaker from BSNL, Palvi Gupta, talked about the TRAI guidelines regarding complaint redressal, mobile number portability, telecommunication tariffs and value-added services, apart from BSNL tariff plans.

The chief guest, BSNL AGM Rajesh Garg, appreciated the contribution of the forum members to society and said subscribers facing difficulties in using the telecommunications system are welcome to approach him.

#BSNL #Punjabi University Patiala