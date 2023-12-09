TRAI holds consumer outreach programme in Patiala

Patiala, December 8
Patiala Consumers and Telephone Subscribers Forum organised a consumer outreach programme (COP) for the Punjabi University Retired Officers Welfare Association in collaboration with the Telephone Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The programme was organised at Virasat Bhawan today.
The keynote speaker from BSNL, Palvi Gupta, talked about the TRAI guidelines regarding complaint redressal, mobile number portability, telecommunication tariffs and value-added services, apart from BSNL tariff plans.
The chief guest, BSNL AGM Rajesh Garg, appreciated the contribution of the forum members to society and said subscribers facing difficulties in using the telecommunications system are welcome to approach him.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'
Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha had recommended Moitra's expul...
'Hanged by a kangaroo court': TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha
'Will fight you for next 30 years inside and outside Parliam...
BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh
The observers will visit the states and give inputs to BJP p...
Rejected allegations of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada: Govt in Lok Sabha
PM Trudeau has made explosive allegation of ‘potential’ invo...
RBI raises UPI payment limit to hospitals, educational institutions
Cap for e-mandates for recurring payments too hiked