Trees chopped at New Leela Bhawan, MC to lodge FIR

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 9

Hard pruning of two trees at the New Leela Bhawan market here without permission has evoked a swift action by officials of the Municipal Corporation. The MC will lodge an FIR against culprits.

A passerby said: “These healthy trees at the New Leela Bhawan market provide shade to pedestrians during summer. Both were heavily pruned to clear sight of the showrooms behind these in the afternoon. This is a violation of the Forest Act.”

The trees pruned till the stem grabbed everyone’s attention and soon, their pics started circulating on the social media.

Munish Puri, an MC official, who visited the spot as part of a team, said they got the felling of trees stopped. “They were chopping the trees from above. We reached there and got it stopped. Now, we will present the matter to the MC Commissioner.”

The MC Commissioner, Aaditya Uppal, said the matter had reached his office. He said: “Our team reached the site and stopped the miscreants from felling the trees. The MC will lodge an FIR with the police for causing damage to public property.”