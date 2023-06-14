Tremors felt in Patiala; no loss of life, property

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 13

The city felt tremors triggered by an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude on the Richter’s scale, having its epicentre in Jammu and Kashmir.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 1:34 pm. No loss of life or property was reported so far.

“I was having lunch when I noticed my chair trembling. I immediately ran out of the office and alerted others too,” said Arjesh Kumar, a banker.