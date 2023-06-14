Tremors felt in Patiala; no loss of life, property

Patiala, June 13
The city felt tremors triggered by an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude on the Richter’s scale, having its epicentre in Jammu and Kashmir.
The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 1:34 pm. No loss of life or property was reported so far.
“I was having lunch when I noticed my chair trembling. I immediately ran out of the office and alerted others too,” said Arjesh Kumar, a banker.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt
Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress deman...
All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine
India, Nigeria, Turkiye have independent foreign policy