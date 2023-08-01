Tribute paid to martyr

Patiala, July 31
The district administration, along with the Shaheed Udham Singh Welfare Society, today paid tribute to the martyr on his 84th death anniversary at Sanaur.
Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife Gurpreet Kaur, Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra and others were present on the occasion.
Dr Gurpreet Kaur said Udham Singh’s sacrifice had spread the message of national unity. “His sacrifice will foster a feeling of working for the nation with devotion among our coming generations for years.”
The administration also organised a medical camp. Pathanmajra announced an allocation of Rs 10 lakh for the maintenance of a park in the area.
