Tribute paid to Mohd Rafi on 98th birth anniversary

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 19

The Ramgarhia Cultural and Welfare Council (RCWC) in association with North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) held 11th annual musical bonanza, “Mujhko Mere Baad Zamana Dhundega”, to commemorate the 98th birthday of legendary singer Mohammad Rafi here on Sunday. The event was held at the Kalidasa Auditorium.

Retired officer GS Grewal and Barinder Singh Khurl, ex FCI officer, were special guests on the occasion while IAS Rajesh Tripathi presided over the function.

Over 30 singers, including president of RCWC Paramjit Singh Parwana, Rajesh Tripathi and Barinder Singh Khurl, sang songs of Mohammad Rafi.