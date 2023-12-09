Tributes paid to founder of medical college

Patiala, December 8
A prayer was organised at Guru Teg Bahadur Gurudwara today in remembrance of Dr Gurdev Singh, who passed away on December 1. Dr Singh, a professor of pharmacology, was one of the founding members of the Government Medical College here. Dr Singh played a significant role in the establishment of the Department of Pharmacology and dedicated his life to teaching at the Government Medical College. He also played an important role in establishing a Pharmacology Department at Dayanand Medical College in Ludhiana.
