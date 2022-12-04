Truck with 250 cartons of liquor impounded in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 3

The police have impounded a truck carrying 250 cartons of smuggled liquor. The police have arrested the truck driver, Harjit Singh, alias Tinku, a resident of Yamuna Nagar, Haryana.

A case has been registered at the Sirhind police station under Sections 61 and 78 (2) of the Excise Act.

Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Ravjot Grewal said the Sirhind police, led by DSP Fatehgarh Sahib Sukhbir Singh, laid a naka on GT Road near Nabipur village to inspect the vehicles entering the district. During the inspection, the police intercepted a truck bearing registration No. HR-37-D-4702 and seized 250 cartons of “Imperial Style” premium blended whisky.

The SSP said the arrested driver did not disclose any information and would be presented in the court. She warned drug peddlers, liquor smugglers and anti-social elements not to operate in the district as strict action would be initiated against them.