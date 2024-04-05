Two arrested for smuggling opium

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 4

The Bassi Pathana police have arrested two people who used to smuggle opium in Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala, among other districts. Bassi Pathana DSP Mohit Singla, said a police team led by the Bassi Pathana SHO, Narpinder Singh had set up a naka on the Bassi Pathana-Morinda road near Usha Mata Mandir. He added that during the check of vehicles at the naka, the team police intercepted a truck which was carrying an iron consignment. The DSP said during the check of the truck, the team at the naka recovered 2kg of opium.

Supplied drugs across punjab During the preliminary investigation, the suspects revealed that they used to transport iron goods from Mandi Gobindgarh to other states and used to bring opium from other states and supply it to different parts of Punjab. —Mohit Singla, Bassi Pathana DSP

DSP Singla said the police team held the driver and co-driver — Parbodh Kumar and Tinku Rana, residents of Jharkhand. He said, “During the preliminary investigation, the suspects revealed that they used to transport iron goods from Mandi Gobindgarh to other states and used to bring opium from and supply it to different parts of Punjab.” The police said they have been booked under the NDPS Act.

