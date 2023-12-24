Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Patiala, December 23
With the arrest of two persons, the police claimed have cracked a case involving a gang selling high-end cars stolen from Delhi-NCR. The suspects were selling these vehicles in and around the city at a low price with forged documents.
SP (City) Mohammad Sarfaraz said eight cars have been recovered from the suspects. He added that the suspects were in contact with gangs in the Delhi-NCR through social media. The suspects, Harpreet Singh and Arun Sharma, belonging to Sangrur and Patiala, respectively, have been booked under Sections 411, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 473 of the IPC. Their three unidentified accomplices have also been booked by the police.
