Two bike-borne miscreants held for snatching chain

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 24

Residents of Chawla Chowk near GT Road Sirhind nabbed two motorcycle-borne miscreants when they were trying to flee after allegedly snatching a chain. The suspects were later handed over to the police.

In his complaint to the police, Binder Singh of Madhopur village stated that around 8 pm on Wednesday, he was returning to his village on his motorcycle when near Chawla Chowk, two bikers coming from the wrong side came close and the one riding pillion tried to snatch the chain he was wearing. He said he raised the alarm and rammed his motorcycle into their vehicle and they fell down.

In the meantime, people overpowered them and handed them over to the police.

A case under Section 379-B of the IPC has been registered against the suspects, Ajay and Gaurav, residents of Rajpura.

Narpinder Singh, SHO, Sirhind police station, said more incidents of snatching were likely to be worked out with their arrest.

#Fatehgarh Sahib