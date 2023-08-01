Two-day cultural extravaganza concludes on musical note

Patiala, July 31
A two-day cultural event, “Shruti Amrut”, organised by Yadavindra Public School in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture came to a conclusion yesterday.
Malvinder Singh, Chairman, Yadavindra Public School, along with board members, YPS Director Major General BS Grewal, Chairperson of SPICMACAY Rashmi Malik and officials from the district administration were present on the occasion.
The cultural extravaganza saw participation of 10 schools from across the region. A line-up of renowned artistes, including Padma Shri recipient Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan of Imdadkhani Gharana and Hindustani classical singer Begum Parveen Sultana performed at the event.
The school authorities said the purpose of organising the event was to spread awareness and appreciation for Indian culture among students and young generation.
