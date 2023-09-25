Two days on, 4 arrested for attack on car outside temple in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 24

The police today claimed to have cracked the case in which over a dozen unidentified persons had damaged a car parked by pelting it with stones near the Rajindra Lake and Kali Mata temple. Two days after the incident, the police have arrested four persons in the case.

SP (City) Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam said a team headed by Kotwali SHO Sukhwinder Singh traced the four suspects in the case following which they were arrested. The suspects were identified as Balwinder, Aman Ammi, Sagar, and Ravi.

“Since the arrests were made this morning, we cannot divulge the exact reason for the attack on the car. However, the suspects will be grilled, and the role of others in the case will also be probed,” said the SP.

Following a complaint by Amit Sharma, an FIR was registered against 12 to 15 unidentified persons. “We will get more details once the suspects are questioned about the motive behind the incident,” said the SHO.