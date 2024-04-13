Two die in Fatehgarh Sahib mishaps

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 12

Two persons died in road accidents in the district today.

A man died as his scooter rammed into a truck parked near Bagdian village. The deceased has been identified as Saurabh, a resident of Patiala. The police have registered a case against the truck driver, a resident of Khanouri village.

In a hit-and-run, a cyclist was killed after being hit by an unidentified speeding car near Kamali village on the Fatehgarh Sahib-Chandigarh main road. The deceased has been identified as Gurmukh Singh. The police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib