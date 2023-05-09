 Two held for migrant’s murder : The Tribune India

Two held for migrant’s murder

The suspects in police custody in Patiala on Monday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar



Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 8

The Patiala police today claimed to have cracked the murder of a migrant with the arrest of two suspects. The migrant’s body was recovered from the PUDA ground with grievous injuries.

Addressing the media, SSP Varun Sharma said while the police have arrested suspects Baljit Singh and Gaurav Kumar, their accomplice Sakshi is yet to be nabbed.

According to the SSP, on May 3, the body of an unidentified man was recovered from the PUDA ground with injuries on head and arms. “On investigating, the victim was identified as Mukesh Kumar of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. He was working as p Paint contractor in Patiala and was currently residing in Anand Nagar-B. He was missing since May 1,” the SSP said.

“The victim’s relative did not suspect any foul play and proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc were completed. However, the postmortem revealed Mukesh had 18 head injuries. The victim’s mobile phone and cash were also missing,” Sharma said.

Following this, an FIR pertaining to murder was registered at the Tripuri police station and a team led by DSP (City-II) Jaswinder Tiwana started investigating the matter. “Investigations suggest that on May 1 while Mukesh was on his way home, he stopped at a liquor vend, where a woman named Sakshi met him. Sakshi allegedly asked him to have a drink with her on the backside of the vend. When the two reached the spot, Baljit and Gaurav were already there and attacked Mukesh with stones and a knife and robbed him of cash and his phone,” the SSP said.

The DSP said that the two suspects were jobless and connived with the girl to commit the crime for easy money. “Raids are on to nab the third suspect in the case. We have recovered the victim’s mobile and cash from the duo,” he said.

