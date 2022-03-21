Two held for raping minor in Samana

Patiala, March 20
The Patiala police have arrested two youngsters for allegedly raping a minor girl in Samana town of the district.
The suspects have been identified as Abhishek Kumar and Vishal, both residents of Samana. They have been booked under Sections 363, 363-A, 506 and 376-D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.
The police said the 14-year-old victim, a student of Class VIII, was forced to come out of her house on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday by one of the suspects, Abhishek.
Abhishek took the victim to the terrace of a house where another suspect Vishal was already waiting.
Sub-Inspector Navdeep Kaur said first Abhishek raped the minor. Later, Vishal tried to rape the girl. However, she pushed him away and jumped off the terrace. The girl fell unconscious and suffered injuries.
The suspects later dropped the girl outside her house during the wee hours of Saturday. The police said they got the victim’s medical examination done and the suspects were arrested later.
