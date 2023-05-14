Two held with 50K banned pills

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 13

The police today claimed to have arrested two persons in separate cases after 50,000 habit-forming tablets were allegedly recovered from their possession.

Addressing mediapersons, SP (City) Mohammed Sarfaraz Alam said in the first case, Lakhwinder Singh Ruppi, a resident of Hirdapur village in Patiala, was stopped near Kassisana and 40,000 tablets were recovered from his possession.

“The suspect was driving a car. The police team stopped him and as they tried to search him, he ran away leaving the car behind. However, he was overpowered and 40,000 tablets of tramadol hydrochloride were recovered from the car,” he stated.

“In a similar recovery, a team from the Roharh Jangir police post arrested Gurpreet Singh from near Harigarh village and allegedly recovered 10,000 tablets from him,” said the SP.

The police said they would grill the two suspects to ascertain the source of the tablets and the persons to whom these were to be supplied in Punjab.