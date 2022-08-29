Two months on, ban on plastic goes up in smoke in Patiala

Patiala, August 28
Two months after the nationwide ban on single-use-plastic products was imposed, the prohibition has gone up in the smoke.
Plastic carry bags and other single-use plastic items continue to remain in circulation in the city without any check by law enforcing agencies, including the office of the Municipal Corporation.
A nationwide ban on single-use plastic products was implemented from July 1. MC officials had then announced strict implementation of the ban on manufacturing, stocking, distribution, recycling and sale and use of single-use plastic carry bags, polythene bags, plastic pipes and other banned products. It had held a meeting with shopkeepers and advised them to desist from using banned plastic items.
The MC issued nearly 20 challans in the month of July.
Nearly two months later, single-use plastic products are easily available at shops. Residents and shoppers can be seen carrying various items in plastic bags at various marketplaces.
Residents pointed out, “The MC had announced a ban on single-use plastic products in tandem with the nationwide ban, but failed in implementing it. Rather than issuing challans to shopkeepers, the MC should penalise manufacturers, stockers and distributors to stop the availability of banned products.”
MC officials said they had been issuing challans to those flouting the ban. “The challaning exercise will continue. People should desist from using the banned products,” officials said.
#Environment #Pollution #Polythene Ban #Single Use Plastic Ban
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...