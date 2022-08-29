Two months on, ban on plastic goes up in smoke in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 28

Two months after the nationwide ban on single-use-plastic products was imposed, the prohibition has gone up in the smoke.

Plastic carry bags and other single-use plastic items continue to remain in circulation in the city without any check by law enforcing agencies, including the office of the Municipal Corporation.

A nationwide ban on single-use plastic products was implemented from July 1. MC officials had then announced strict implementation of the ban on manufacturing, stocking, distribution, recycling and sale and use of single-use plastic carry bags, polythene bags, plastic pipes and other banned products. It had held a meeting with shopkeepers and advised them to desist from using banned plastic items.

The MC issued nearly 20 challans in the month of July.

Nearly two months later, single-use plastic products are easily available at shops. Residents and shoppers can be seen carrying various items in plastic bags at various marketplaces.

Residents pointed out, “The MC had announced a ban on single-use plastic products in tandem with the nationwide ban, but failed in implementing it. Rather than issuing challans to shopkeepers, the MC should penalise manufacturers, stockers and distributors to stop the availability of banned products.”

MC officials said they had been issuing challans to those flouting the ban. “The challaning exercise will continue. People should desist from using the banned products,” officials said.

#Environment #Pollution #Polythene Ban #Single Use Plastic Ban