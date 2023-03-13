Two sisters among 3 schoolgirls missing

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 12

Three Mandi Gobindgarh schoolgirls have been reported missing from their homes. Two of them are sisters while the third one is their neighbour.

Investigation Officer ASI Rajinder Singh said Avdesh Thakur, a migrant from Bihar presently residing in Mandi Gobindgarh, lodged a complaint with the police on March 11, stating that his daughters, Shivani (20) and Supriya (16) and his neighbour’s daughter, Kajal (14) were missing since March 9.

He said they searched for the girls, but in vain. Later, they reported the matter to the police.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 363 and 366A of the IPC and an investigation initiated.

The ASI said the complainant did not name any suspect. He said in December too, the two sisters had gone missing after a disagreement with their parents, but had returned home on their own from Jaipur. He said Shivani was to be married in June.

The ASI said the investigation was underway and efforts were being made to trace the missing girls.