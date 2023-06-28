Two women held with 41-gm heroin

Patiala, June 27
The police arrested two women in separate cases and seized 41 gram of heroin from their possession.
A case was registered at the Passiana police station, wherein the police officials said officer Navdeep Kaur, along with other officials, nabbed Manpreet Kaur with 21 gram of heroin. The woman was arrested from Sher Majra village.
In a separate case, the police recovered 20 gram of heroin from Usha Rani of Muradpura village, Samana.
Different cases have been registered against the suspects under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.
