Udaan 2022: Punjabi University bags overall trophy

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 20

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Punjabi University, has bagged the overall trophy at media fest ‘Udaan 2022’, organised by Chitkara School of Mass Communication here.

Over 250 students from 15 universities and colleges participated in the media fest event.

Officials at the university said the department had won seven awards — three for first and four for second positions.

Archana Mantri, Vice Chancellor of Chitkara University, awarded the winners with trophies and certificates.

She said the department had won the overall trophy for the second time.

