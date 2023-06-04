UGC extends Khalsa College autonomous status by 10 years

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 3

The autonomous status granted to Khalsa College, by University Grants Commission (UGC), has further been extended by 10 years.

The college was granted the status of an autonomous institution by the UGC five years ago.

The college management said due to the ‘A’ grade accreditation granted to the college by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) last year, the UGC has extended the duration of the autonomous status by another 10 years.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, president, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), said the educational institutions run by the committee were making a continuous progress.

Surjit Singh Rakhra, honorary secretary of the college’s Management Committee, congratulated the college principal and the staff for the achievement. He emphasised the importance of autonomy in promoting innovation, research and overall development in educational institutions. He said the extension of the autonomous status to the college is a significant achievement, which strengthens its position as a leading institution in the field of education.

College principal Dharminder Singh Ubha appreciated the efforts of the staff members and students who contributed towards the achievements of the college and also assured them of continuous support in the pursuit of knowledge and excellence. He said the status of autonomy not only aligns with the unique vision and mission of the college, but also empowers it to take its own decisions.

“This enables us to enhance our research capabilities and provide students with a more comprehensive and industry-relevant curriculum. With this autonomous status, Khalsa College also aims to provide quality education and other necessary skills to the students,” he said.