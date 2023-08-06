UGC nod to MA English programme of open varsity

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 5

Distance Education Bureau (DEB) of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the MA English programme of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU) here from the academic session 2023-24. Prof Karamjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, said, “The university is offering the MA English programme from the current session (July/August 2023-24) on the open and distance learning mode. This programme will enable learners to enhance skills required for employability in different domains such as teaching, journalism, law, fine arts, public relations and careers in tech companies and film industry.”

